APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 219,700 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

