APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,649 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after buying an additional 71,693 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 220,392 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $184,465,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $186.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $186.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

