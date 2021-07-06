APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 119,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 174,924 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

ITUB opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

