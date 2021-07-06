APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 25,032 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,032 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.89.

Shares of CHWY opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.72. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,027.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

