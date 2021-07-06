APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 32,741 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,741 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

CRWD opened at $252.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $260.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

