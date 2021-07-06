APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 3,854 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,678 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,726,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.04.

Zillow Group stock opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.73, a PEG ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

