APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 528,535 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528,535 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

