APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 528,535 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528,535 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $206,099,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after acquiring an additional 324,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

