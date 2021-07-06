APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 55,563 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 55,563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 96.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

