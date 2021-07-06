APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 90,390 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,390 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,296,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Lennar by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 349,657 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,978,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Lennar by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 239,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,770 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Shares of LEN opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

