APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 317,109 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,309,698 shares valued at $3,058,188,714. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

