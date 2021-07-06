API3 (API3) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.42 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00008502 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $40.42 million and $8.93 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About API3

API3 (API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

