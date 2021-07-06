Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,467 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.39% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter worth $8,967,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 46.3% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 645,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 204,349 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 846.7% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 514,804 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth $4,284,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APSG remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

