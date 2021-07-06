Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cerity Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,248 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $133,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

