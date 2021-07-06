Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

