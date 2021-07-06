Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Apple stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.39. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

