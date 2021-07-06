Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.4% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,091,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $133,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,248 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $2,433,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 301,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 79.0% in the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.39. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

