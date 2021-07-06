Apple (LON:WM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Apple (LON:WM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

