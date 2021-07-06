Apple’s (WM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Apple (LON:WM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 202 ($2.64) target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday.
About Apple
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.