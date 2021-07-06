Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Helen Susan Kim Sells 200,000 Shares

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Applied Molecular Transport stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 97,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,653. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -17.36. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. Analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
