Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Helen Susan Kim Sells 200,000 Shares

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Applied Molecular Transport stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 97,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,653. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -17.36. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. Analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMTI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

