Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 173.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 96,094 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Aptiv worth $20,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Aptiv by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $159.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.06. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

