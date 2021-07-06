AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 131.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.93% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 8,843.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,825,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a current ratio of 106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.09. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. Analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

