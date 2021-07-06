ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $22,472.49 and $1,355.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.19 or 0.00933649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045157 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

