Archon Capital Management LLC Acquires 198,432 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 121.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,432 shares during the period. Domo comprises 2.9% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Domo worth $20,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,126 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,117,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,295,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,754,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Domo by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 122,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. 570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 2.97. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

