Archon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Archon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 151,062 shares during the period. Edap Tms comprises 0.8% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Edap Tms worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

EDAP traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. 50,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,348. The company has a market cap of $229.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.00 and a beta of 1.73. Edap Tms S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

