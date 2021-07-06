Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus Sells 2,200 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 119,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,491. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

