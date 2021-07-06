ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Hits $0.0704 on Major Exchanges

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.56 million and approximately $121,211.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.00 or 0.00925685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00044696 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

