Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

