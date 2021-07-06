Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 94,308 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Ares Capital worth $20,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.