Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 240,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 953,229 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 115,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ares Management by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

