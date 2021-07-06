Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Argan makes up 4.9% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.30% of Argan worth $52,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 73.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,197,000 after purchasing an additional 519,493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth $1,236,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 195.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 92,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,824. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Argan news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,392.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.