Arion (ARION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. Arion has a market capitalization of $38,594.51 and approximately $53.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00134766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00166736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.64 or 0.99958711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.73 or 0.00943326 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,225,224 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.