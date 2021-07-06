Arion Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded up 59% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $48,523.40 and $25.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00133699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00167650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.74 or 1.00163518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.33 or 0.00956557 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,227,654 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars.

