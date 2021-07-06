Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $345.00 to $420.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $375.00 and last traded at $374.93, with a volume of 556448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $365.59.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $157,278.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $52,426.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $3,140,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,079 shares of company stock worth $28,967,581 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.17. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

