Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.73. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 5,710 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.21 million, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKR)
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
