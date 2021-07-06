Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.31

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25.

About Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

