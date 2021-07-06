Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 166,220 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 231.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $54,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 531,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,418 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $16,578,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,105,000 after purchasing an additional 152,581 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $231.42 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

