Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 479,659 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 479,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,902,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.20% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

