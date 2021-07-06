Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,825 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Brown & Brown worth $49,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 211,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 234,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 51,922 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,579,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRO opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

