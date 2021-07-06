Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 448,628 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 856.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,628 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.18% of Unity Software worth $50,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $6,587,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,353,883.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $1,456,542.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,618.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,211 shares of company stock worth $65,624,385.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.