Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 247,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,992,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after buying an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after buying an additional 626,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $195.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

