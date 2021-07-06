Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,841 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.88% of New York Community Bancorp worth $51,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

