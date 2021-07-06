Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,497 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $55,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 708,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,648,000 after acquiring an additional 700,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $148.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,777.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

