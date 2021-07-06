Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $50.63 Million Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,676,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,073 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Honda Motor worth $50,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after buying an additional 419,970 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 56.9% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 443,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMC opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

