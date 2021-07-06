Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $51.88 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,176 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.48% of AGCO worth $51,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AGCO by 1,388.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 307,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.51. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.