Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of Verisk Analytics worth $53,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,203 shares of company stock worth $9,190,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $177.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

