Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285,267 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.73% of Change Healthcare worth $49,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Change Healthcare by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $33,156,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,256 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.41, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

