Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 802,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,057,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.93% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,833,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

