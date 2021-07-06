Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 151,404 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 151,404 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.31% of Quest Diagnostics worth $51,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,991,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX stock opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.58. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

