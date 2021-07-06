Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 339,058 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,699 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,058 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.78% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $53,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 909.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,084 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,636 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $54,728,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $102.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

